TPD looking for suspects who broke into Salpointe

Salpointe breakin.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:58:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to help identify three suspects who broke into Salpointe Catholic High School.

The break-in occured on Thursday, July 21.

A high-dollar computer was also stolen, along with causing property damage and graffiti.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

