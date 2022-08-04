TPD looking for suspects who broke into Salpointe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to help identify three suspects who broke into Salpointe Catholic High School.
The break-in occured on Thursday, July 21.
A high-dollar computer was also stolen, along with causing property damage and graffiti.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
