TPD looking for suspects involved in drive-by shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police ask for the public help in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred on the evening on April 28 near South Interstate 19 Frontage Road and West Valencia Road.

According to TPD, the victims and suspects were involved in a verbal confrontation.

The victims were leaving a gas station near I-19 Frontage Road and turned east onto Valencia Road.

Officers say the suspect car, described as a beige SUV, followed and pulled next to the victim's car on the I-19 overpass.

A passenger from the suspect SUV fired one round at the victims, sticking a teen passenger.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a heavy-set male in his 20s with curly hair and wearing a red shirt while the passenger had long hair with a thin build.

According to TPD, the suspect car is a 2007 - 2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with chrome rims and, most distinctly, a black driver-side front quarter panel.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.