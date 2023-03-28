TPD looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at CVS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a CVS near Broadway Boulevard.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 28 around 12:45 p.m. at East Broadway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road.
TPD says the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
