TPD looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at CVS

Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 18:27:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a CVS near Broadway Boulevard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 28 around 12:45 p.m. at East Broadway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

——-
