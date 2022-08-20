TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult 52-year-old Christine Meyers-Brinson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for 52-year-old Christine Meyers-Brinson.
Officers say she was last seen at 3800 West Calle Seis in Green Valley around 5 a.m.
Deputies say she is 5 foot 7 inches tall,180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair.
If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.
Missing Vulnerable Adult https://t.co/swnpXd8vTV pic.twitter.com/AxkWrRdc9v— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 20, 2022
