TPD looking for missing vulnerable 91-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking for Magdalena Carvajal Davila.
TPD says she is 91-year-old and was last seen near the 900 block of West Calle Evelina.
Officers say she is 4 foot 8 inches tall, around 100 pounds, and was wearing a black long sleeve blouse and black slacks.
Davila was driving a dark blue 1997 Honda Accord, Arizona license plate CBH2276.
If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.
