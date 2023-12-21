Watch Now
TPD looking for missing vulnerable 74-year-old man

Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 74-year-old man.

The man is identified as Theodore Welch.

Welch was last seen Dec. 20 around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and North Camino Seco wearing a black and blue checkered shirt with khaki pants.

If located, contact 911.

