TPD looking for missing vulnerable 74-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 74-year-old man.
The man is identified as Theodore Welch.
Welch was last seen Dec. 20 around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and North Camino Seco wearing a black and blue checkered shirt with khaki pants.
If located, contact 911.
