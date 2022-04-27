Watch
TPD looking for missing vulnerable 71-year-old

Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 00:55:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vulnerable man is missing and the Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help.

Donald Lindberg is a 71-year-old who was last seen earlier tonight in the area of the Park Place Mall.

Lindberg is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey golf hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.

If anyone sees him, please call 911.

