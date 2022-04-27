TPD looking for missing vulnerable 71-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vulnerable man is missing and the Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help.

Donald Lindberg is a 71-year-old who was last seen earlier tonight in the area of the Park Place Mall.

Lindberg is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey golf hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.

If anyone sees him, please call 911.

