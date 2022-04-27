TPD looking for missing vulnerable 71-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vulnerable man is missing and the Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help.
Donald Lindberg is a 71-year-old who was last seen earlier tonight in the area of the Park Place Mall.
Lindberg is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey golf hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.
If anyone sees him, please call 911.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.
