TPD looking for missing 70-year-old man

TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:56:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old, Francisco Leon.

Leon was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way on the morning of Wednesday, March 15 wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He is described as 5'6" and 175 pounds.

If located contact 911.

