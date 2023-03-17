TPD looking for missing 70-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old, Francisco Leon.
Leon was last seen near South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way on the morning of Wednesday, March 15 wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
He is described as 5'6" and 175 pounds.
If located contact 911.
