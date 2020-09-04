Menu

TPD K9 Tango expected to make full recovery after being shot by suspect

Tucson Police Department
K9 Tango
Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 18:17:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A K-9 with the Tucson Police Department is expected to make a full recovery after being struck by gunfire late Thursday during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

According to a tweet, K-9 Tango is recovering at Valley Animal Hospital.

"We expect him to be back to work in a couple weeks!" TPD said.

