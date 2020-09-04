TPD K9 Tango expected to make full recovery after being shot by suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — A K-9 with the Tucson Police Department is expected to make a full recovery after being struck by gunfire late Thursday during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
According to a tweet, K-9 Tango is recovering at Valley Animal Hospital.
"We expect him to be back to work in a couple weeks!" TPD said.
K9 Tango is recovering after being shot during an arrest of an armed robbery suspect last night. Despite being shot Tango captured the suspect. We expect him to be back to work in a couple weeks! Special thanks to the staff at Valley Animal Hospital. #K9leadstheway #servarevitas pic.twitter.com/zvrAk2cwTz— Tucson Police K9 (@tucsonpolicek9) September 4, 2020