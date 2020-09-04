Suspect, TPD K-9 hurt after shooting on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that involved a police officer and K9 on the southwest side early Friday morning.
TPD says it happened near Headley Road and Midvale Park.
On Twitter, Sgt. Pete Dugan says a TPD K9 was injured but is expected to be ok. The suspect was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other officers were hurt. No word on what led up to the shooting.
