TPD is on route to officer-involved shooting

E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Prudence Rd.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 15:53:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are currently heading to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near East Broadway boulevard and South Prudence Road.

The Tucson Police Department asks the public to avoid this area and find a different route.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are currently limited.

