TPD is on route to officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are currently heading to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near East Broadway boulevard and South Prudence Road.

The Tucson Police Department asks the public to avoid this area and find a different route.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are currently limited.

I’m on my way to the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Prudence Rd. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Details are limited at this time, additional information will be released when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/lsuMKZHkD8 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 3, 2022

