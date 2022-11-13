TPD investigating possible homicide at Wadee Smoke Shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed they are investigating reports of a possible homicide at 3919 South 12th Avenue.
Officers say reports came in around 10 a.m. and no one has been arrested or detained.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Details surrounding this situation are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
