TPD investigating man found shot near Elvira Elementary on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police found a man shot near Elvira Elementary Friday, Dec. 1.
Officers were notified of shots heard south of the school alleyway around 3 p.m. .
Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation remains active.
