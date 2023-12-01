Watch Now
TPD investigating man found shot near Elvira Elementary on Southside

Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 01, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police found a man shot near Elvira Elementary Friday, Dec. 1.

Officers were notified of shots heard south of the school alleyway around 3 p.m. .

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation remains active.

