TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide at a mobile home park near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Upon arrival, police found an adult male victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives say there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.