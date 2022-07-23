Watch Now
TPD investigating homicide near East 29th Street

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 16:32:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Detectives say the shooting happened at 4100 East 29th Street.

No suspects are in custody.

Information regarding this situation is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

