TPD investigating homicide from April 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Public Safety Communications Department responded to a homicide on the night of April 27.

They received a call about an unresponsive man in the front yard of a house located in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue.

As officers arrived, they found the man with signs of trauma and pronounced him dead.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas. Police said they notified his next of kin.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or 88-CRIME.