TPD investigating hit-and-run near 22nd and Kolb

Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital.

Officers say on February 11, 2023, around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run near East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was a man and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

