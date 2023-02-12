TPD investigating hit-and-run near 22nd and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital.
Officers say on February 11, 2023, around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run near East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road.
According to TPD, the pedestrian was a man and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Team 4 officers responded to E. 22nd St. & S. Kolb Rd. for a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian just before 9 PM.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) February 12, 2023
Southbound travel on Kolb Rd. is restricted. The pedestrian is an adult male & was transported to the hospital w/life-threatening injuries. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/Mnlf8aJj39
