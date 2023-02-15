Police: 66-year-old man dies after 22nd Street hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a box truck in a Feb. 11 hit-and-run died three days later.

Tucson police say a box truck hit 66-year-old Frederick Sherrill Ybarra when he was on the 7000 block of East 22nd Street.

Ybarra was trying to cross Kolb Road from west to east when the southbound truck hit him.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

