Police looking into deadly shooting near Stone Avenue

Updated on February 27, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

A shooting occurred in the 3100 block of N. Stone Ave.

According to TPD, a security guard working near the area heard gunshots and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Soon after, the man identified as 61-year-old Warren Lewis was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.

According to TPD, Lewis was walking on North Stone Avenue with an unidentified man when a car drove by and both men fell to the ground.

Both the unidentified man and the car left before officers arrived.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

Original details released Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:28 p.m.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to TPD around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, they responded to reports of a shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone.

When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the man died in the hospital from his injuries.