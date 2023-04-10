TPD investigating fatal pedestrian collision near East Pima Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

On Saturday April 8, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Pima Street, near the intersection of Pima and North Belvedere Avenue. TPD received reports of a woman lying in the roadway, wrapped in a blanket. Officers also learned a gray 2007 Dodge Ram was involved in the crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, Tucson Fire Department crews took the pedestrian to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram stayed at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigation Unit determined the pedestrian got up from lying in the road, before walking in front of the Dodge Ram, traveling eastbound on Pima Street.

Officers from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit discovered the driver of the Dodge Ram was impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, as police prepare to present the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office. They will then determine what charges are necessary for the driver.

