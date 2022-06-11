TPD investigating double homicide near East Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide near the 400 block of East Prince Road.
Officers say around 5 a.m. two victims were located with obvious signs of trauma.
Both victims were declared deceased.
Details surrounding this situation are limited.
A homicide investigation is underway in the 400 block of E. Prince Rd. Just before 5 a.m., officers from @OperationsWest responded to a unknown trouble. Two adult victims was located with obvious signs of trauma. Both victims were declared deceased. Details are limited. pic.twitter.com/FYBmk8X6ra— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 11, 2022
