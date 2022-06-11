Watch
TPD investigating double homicide near East Prince Road

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 14:43:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide near the 400 block of East Prince Road.

Officers say around 5 a.m. two victims were located with obvious signs of trauma.

Both victims were declared deceased.

Details surrounding this situation are limited.

