Police: Two shot dead in attempted armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department say two people were shot to death at an apartment complex on Prince Road Saturday.

Officers confirm someone shot and killed 50-year-old Ricky Green and 23-year-old Romeo Salaz, who were armed and trying to rob a victim.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no one was arrested.

The apartment complex was in the 400 block of East Prince Road.

