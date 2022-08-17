TPD investigates homicides near 9th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning.

The homicide occurred near North 9th Street and West Flores Street.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:40 a.m.

As officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old, Andrew Jamal Hodge, with gunshot trauma inside a car.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives believe this was not a random shooting and details regarding a motive are still being reviewed.

Anyone with information, contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.