Man arrested in connection to homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has arrested 32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge.

Detectives say after investigating the shooting that happened on August 18, 2022, they established probable cause for the murder.

Detectives obtained a warrant for 1st Degree Murder.

On September 23, 2022, officers were able to locate Coleman in the 800 block of East Linden Street.

TPD, SWAT, Air Support, and the K-9 Unit were able to take Coleman into custody.

Coleman was booked into Pima County Jail on his warrant for 1st Degree Murder an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

According to TPD Coleman is being held on a $1,000,750 bond.

RELATED: TPD investigates homicide near 9th Street