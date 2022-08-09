TPD investigates homicide from Sunday's shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Sunday, Aug. 7, near Speedway Boulevard.

The incident occurred early in the morning on East Speedway Boulevard and North Rosemont Avenue.

Officers located a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made in that investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m., while officers were still at the scene, gunfire was heard close by and an area search by police revealed a shooting scene at an apartment complex located at 5201 E. 2nd Street.

When TPD arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers at the apartment complex located several witnesses and believe several other individuals fled the area prior to police arrival.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

