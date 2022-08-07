Watch Now
One person dead after shooting near Ten's Showclub

Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 12:19:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Speedway Boulevard and North Magnolia Avenue.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital but died.

Detail regarding the situation is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

