One person dead after shooting near Ten's Showclub

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Speedway Boulevard and North Magnolia Avenue.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital but died.

Detail regarding the situation is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

