TPD investigates homicide at a duplex near Country Club Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a possible shooting at a duplex apartment near Country Club Road.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 15, at the 3200 block of E. Terra Alta Blvd., near E. 5th Street and N. Country Club Road.

Upon arrival, officers found several people at the apartment and found out someone was seriously injured.

A female was found dead outside near the apartment with gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price. Her family was located and notified.

According to TPD, found probable cause to arrest two apartment tenants.

19-year-old Joshua Galen Wood was charged with Concealment of a Dead Body, Tampering with Evidence, Hindering Prosecution, and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary.

Another 19-year-old, Christopher Deangelo Bravo was also charged with Tampering with Evidence and Hindering Prosecution.

Both suspects were taken and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Woods is being held on a $50,000 bond and Bravo received a $30,000 bond.

TPD also identified 16-year-old Juventino Cervantes-Burke as the suspect in Price’s death.

Burke was located in Tucson’s southwest side and arrested

He was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter.

Burke is currently being held in the Pima County Jail, and a bond has yet to be set.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.