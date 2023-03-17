Court documents: New details emerge in teen girl's killing at house party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Court documents revealed disturbing details about a teenage girl's killing at a Tucson house party Wednesday.

KGUN 9 obtained the interim police complaint on the investigation of the killing of 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price.

The incident started with a guest playing with a gun at an apartment in the 3200 block of East Terra Alta Boulevard, near 5th Street and Country Club.

Tucson police called 911 to report Price had been shot at the apartment.

Officers arrived and found a blood trail that started near the front door.

They determined that Price had been dragged through the fenced yard and put inside a neighbor's pool.

Detectives also found burned sheets inside another neighbor's yard.

They believed those sheets were used to drag the body.

The documents also said one of the suspects told a friend he buried the gun. That friend told the suspect to unbury it. Instead, the gun was hidden in the car.

Police say a 16-year-old is the shooter. He is charged with manslaughter.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo, 19, faces charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Joshua Galen Wood, 19, faces charges including concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and two counts of third-degree burglary.

