TPD investigates deadly crash involving a commercial vehicle on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a commercial vehicle.
The incident occurred at the intersection of East Los Reales Road and South Alvernon Way.
Officers are asking drivers to find an alternate route as they are planning on closing the intersection for a few hours.
