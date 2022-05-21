TPD investigates deadly apartment shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at the La Posada apartments.

It happened around 12:30 Friday morning at 6300 S. Headley.

18-year-old Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez was found with gun shot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say witnesses told them a group of people showed up at the complex and got into a fight. As that fight escalated someone fired shots and the group ran away.

So far police do not have anyone in custody for this shooting, but they say it appears the people involved knew each other.

They ask anyone with information about what happened to call 911 or 88-crime.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

