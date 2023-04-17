Watch Now
TPD investigates crash involving serious injuries near Pantano Parkway

Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash on Southbound Pantano Parkway from East Golf Links Road.

Both streets are closed as officers investigate a serious-injury two-vehicle collision.

Officers ask to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

