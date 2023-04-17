TPD investigates crash involving serious injuries near Pantano Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash on Southbound Pantano Parkway from East Golf Links Road.
Both streets are closed as officers investigate a serious-injury two-vehicle collision.
Officers ask to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.