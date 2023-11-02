TPD investigates crash involving motorcycle on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Speedway Boulevard.
The incident occurred on Nov. 1 around 8 p.m. on East Speedway Boulevard and North Maguire Avenue.
An adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.