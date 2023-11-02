Watch Now
TPD investigates crash involving motorcycle on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Speedway Boulevard.

The incident occurred on Nov. 1 around 8 p.m. on East Speedway Boulevard and North Maguire Avenue.

An adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation remains ongoing.

