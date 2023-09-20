Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigate crash involving pedestrian

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 8:59 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 00:02:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near North Dodge and East Broadway boulevards.

The male pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is currently active.

Officers say divers can expect road closures.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today