TPD investigate crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near North Dodge and East Broadway boulevards.
The male pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is currently active.
Officers say divers can expect road closures.
