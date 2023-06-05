TPD: Impaired driver involved in collision that killed motorcyclist Saturday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police said failure to yield by an impaired driver contributed to the crash that killed a motorcyclist on S. Nogales Highway on Saturday June 4th.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of S. Nogales Hwy. and E. Delta Road.

Caleb Aaron Goodwin, 19, died; his female passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

TPD said Detectives determined Goodwin had been riding his motorcycle southbound in the median lane when he was struck by the sedan, which was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Nogales Highway onto westbound Delta Rd.

The driver of the sedan, identified as 20-year-old Jassiel Jimenez Juvera, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined he was impaired at the time of the collision, and has never been issued a drivers license. He was booked into Pima County Jail on the felony charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation, but detectives found the failure to yield while making a left turn and impaired driving by Jassiel Jimenez Juvera as the major contributing factors of the collision.

Fatalities Year to Date

2022 YTD: 41

Pedestrian - 20

Bicycle - 2

Motorcycle - 9

Vehicle - 10

2023 YTD: 41

Pedestrian: 12

Bicycle: 3

Motorcycle: 10

Vehicle:16

