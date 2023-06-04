Watch Now
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on Nogales Highway

Posted at 10:47 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 01:52:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fatal accident involving a motorcylce shut down traffic on Nogales Highway on Saturday night, according to Tucson Police.

The crash closed northbound and southbound Nogales Highway between E. Drexel Road and E. Bilby Road. TPD says a man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were passengers on the motorcycle.

TPD says the other vehicle and driver remained on scene, and an investigation is underway.

