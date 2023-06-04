Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fatal accident involving a motorcylce shut down traffic on Nogales Highway on Saturday night, according to Tucson Police.

The crash closed northbound and southbound Nogales Highway between E. Drexel Road and E. Bilby Road. TPD says a man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were passengers on the motorcycle.

🚨FATAL COLLISION 🚨



Officers from @ops_south are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. North and Southbound Nogales Hwy. is shutdown between E. Drexel Rd. and E. Bilby Rd.



Avoid the area & use an alternate route.

TPD says the other vehicle and driver remained on scene, and an investigation is underway.