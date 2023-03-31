Watch Now
TPD: Gunshots heard at Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery

Mesquite Valley Growers<br/>
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 31, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of shots heard at Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery located on East Speedway Boulevard and North Pantano Road.

Officers did not locate any victims but they do have four suspects detained at the moment.

Investigation remains ongoing.

