TPD: Death investigation on the eastside

EW Scripps
Posted at 6:18 PM, Oct 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are on scene for a death investigation near Golf Links and Swan Road.

Police say it's early into their investigation, so details are limited.

The Tucson Police Department says officers are trying to determine if the death is suspicious.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

