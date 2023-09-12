TPD: Deadly shooting on Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a man who was believed to have been shot.
The incident occurred on North 1st Avenue and East Wetmore Road on Sunday around 12:15 a.m.
As officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
He was identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hernandez. His family was notified.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
