Deadly shooting near North 1st Avenue and East Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting which happened early Sunday morning near the corner of North 1st Avenue and East Wetmore Road.
Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 police got to the scene shortly after midnight. When they got there, he says they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Sgt. Fritsch confirms details are limited, a homicide investigation is underway and there aren't any suspects in custody either.
