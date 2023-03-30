Watch Now
TPD: Deadly crash near Valencia Road

Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 18:55:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on South Alvernon Way and East Valencia Road.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Investigation remains ongoing.

