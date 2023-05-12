TPD: Deadly crash near Escalante Road involving a motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
It occurred at the intersection of East Escalante Road and South Winter Palm Drive.
Officers ask to avoid the area as the intersection is shut down.
