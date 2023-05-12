Watch Now
TPD: Deadly crash near Escalante Road involving a motorcycle

Posted at 8:53 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 23:53:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

It occurred at the intersection of East Escalante Road and South Winter Palm Drive.

Officers ask to avoid the area as the intersection is shut down.

