TPD: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian near downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a deadly crash involving a man pedestrian near Speedway Boulevard.
The incident occurred at the intersection of West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
