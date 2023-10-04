Watch Now
TPD: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian near downtown

Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 23:05:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a deadly crash involving a man pedestrian near Speedway Boulevard.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

