TPD confirms no explosives found in Anna Henry Elementary threat Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a possible bomb threat at Anna Henry Elementary around 10 a.m. Wednesday led to the school's evacuation, Tucson Police now confirm the suspect's claim of possessing explosive materials inside a backpack were false.

The man accused of making the threats, 44-year-old Joshua Aaron Downing, is currently booked into the Pima County Jail on felony charges.

According to police, Downing told school staff Wednesday that his backpack contained an explosive device then attempted to enter the school grounds at 650 N. Igo Way. Police say Downing is also accused of assaulting three Anna Henry employees in the attempt to enter campus.

When the crisis intervention team—including members from the Hostage Negations Unit and TPD SWAT—Downing gave himself up to police custody following verbal communications. Members from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team determined the backpack did not contain explosives, and the area was determined safe after a secondary sweep.

The report says Downing did enter the school grounds, but not inside a building. Because of the short distance to Sahuaro High School, both schools were placed on lockdown, with Anna Henry Students eventually evacuated to the nearby high school. Nearby homes south of the campus were also evacuated.

Felony charges against Downing include:

