Eastside elementary school in lockdown after bomb threat

Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 13:07:12-05

Anna Henry Elementary School on Tucson's east side went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious person brought a device onto campus shortly before 10 a.m.

The male has since been detained and the device is isolated, according to TPD.

The immediate area has been evacuated, but the school remains in lockdown. TPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal will be disposing the item, according to TPD.

Nearby Sahuaro High School on North Camino Seco was also put into lockdown due to its proximity to Anna Henry.

The investigation is ongoing.

