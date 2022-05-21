TPD asks for help seeking suspect in hit-and-run collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department has named a potential suspect in Wednesday's hit-and-run near North Houghton Road and Tanque Verde Road.

Officers are looking for 22-year-old Amanda Fierros, described by police as "heavyset and standing 5'2" - 5'6"," according to information shared by Officer Frank Magos on social media.

Fierros is a the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the collision. She may be in the Tohono O'odham Nation area, TPD said.

The hit-and-run involved a bicyclist in her 50s, who is still in the hospital in serious condition.

Members of the public with information on where Fierros may be located are asked to call 88-CRIME.

