TPD investigating collision near North Houghton Road and Tanque Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist near North Houghton Road and East Tanque Verde Road.
Officers as that you use an alternate route because the road is closed.
This investigation is still ongoing.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 18, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist near N. Houghton Rd. & E. Tanque Verde Rd. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/g1xmlsRhbW
