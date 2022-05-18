TPD investigating collision near North Houghton Road and Tanque Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist near North Houghton Road and East Tanque Verde Road.

Officers as that you use an alternate route because the road is closed.

This investigation is still ongoing.

