TPD arrests alleged homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
The homicide happened on November 20, 2020, around 6 a.m. when the Tucson Police Department (TPD) found Brown dead near the 800 block of North Camino Santiago.
Detectives say after investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 1st Degree Murder for Perez-Geehan.
On August 19, 2022, officers located Perez-Geehan near the 400 block of East Wilcox Drive.
Officers say Perez-Geehan refused to exit the home, after several hours he surrendered peacefully.
Perez-Geehan has been booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
🚨CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THESE INDIVIDUALS?🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 1, 2020
Detectives are looking to speak with the below pictured subjects in connection to a homicide that occurred on 11/20/20. Please call 911 or 88-CRIME w/any info on their identity or whereabouts. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/V0cJCVAlLf
