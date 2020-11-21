Menu

Police investigate homicide on Tucson's west side after man dies

Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened near the west side early Friday morning.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 21, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the west side early Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of 800 block of N. Camino Santiago around 6 a.m. for reports of shots fired near the intersection of N. Camino Santiago and W. Calle Mecedora, police say. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with obvious signs of trauma, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has has been identified as 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown. Next of kin was notified.

There are no suspects in custody right now, according to TPD. Detectives do not suspect that this is a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

