TPD and S.W.A.T. at domestic violence scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police along with S.W.A.T. responded to a domestic violence report Thursday.
The incident occurred on East Delano Street and North Castro Avenue, near major cross streets Ft. Lowell and Stone, around 2 p.m.
Police say details are limited at this time. Stay with KGUN 9 with for further details.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.