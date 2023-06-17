Watch Now
TPD: 30-year-old shot and killed Friday afternoon, still searching for suspect

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of 3780 S. Park Avenue.

Officers found a male victim in the alleyway, north of the business, upon arrival. They began rendering aid when they learned he had sustained gunshot trauma.

Jacob Dean Stark, 30-years-old, was transported to a hospital, but died upon arrival due to his injuries.

Detectives found in their investigation that Stark had been in the area with a friend when he was approached by the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect shot Stark and ran away.

Detectives were able to get a basic description and are following up on leads, but are still hoping to find a motive. Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

HOMICIDES YEAR-TO-DATE:

2022: 36

2023: 33

